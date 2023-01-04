By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of Patrick Mahomes’ go-to options. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is set to make his return to the team.

The Chiefs took to Twitter to announce that MeCole Hardman had been activated from the injured reserve. Hardman had been out of the Chiefs lineup since suffering an abdomen injury in Week nine. After being ruled out for two weeks, the Chiefs ultimately decided to place him on injured reserve. Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, he has finally made his return.

When healthy, Mecole Hardman has been a reliable option within the Chiefs offense. Hardman and Patrick Mahomes have developed a strong connection on the field.

Prior to Hardman going down this season, he was on pace to have arguably the best year of his NFL career. Over eight games, he was targeted 34 times, recording 25 receptions for 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he recorded four carries for 31 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His six total touchdowns are tied for the most of his career in a single season.

With his return, the Chiefs offense will be receiving a big boost when it is needed the most, just ahead of the playoffs.

Even with his eight-game absence, Hardman is still fifth on the Chiefs in receiving yards. Just Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and Jerick McKinnon are ahead of him.

Mecole Hardman was limited in his return to practice on Wednesday. If he doesn’t take the field in Week 18, it appears that he will be all ready to go for the playoffs.