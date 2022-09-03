Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans.

A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being “bitter.”

“It’s amazing Browns fans think I’m bitter. I left and won a freaking Super Bowl. Won my division each year. Was All-Pro 4 times,” Schwartz tweeted in response.

“CLE went 1-31 the two years after I left, then two more sub .500 years. If anything I have gratitude CLE wasn’t serious about keeping me. Thanks Sashi!”

Not every Browns fan shared the original’s sentiment. One Browns fan tweeted at Schwartz, indicating support for the former Chiefs lineman’s words.

“You know Sashi is the one who pulled the offer off the table when Mitch wanted to accept.. If not 🤫 thats why he said thanks Sashi,” the fan tweeted. “Real Browns fans, We missed you Mitch!!! Congrats on a stellar career, stinks it wasn’t all in CTown ✊🏿”

Schwartz began his career with the Browns in 2012. He spent four seasons with Cleveland, becoming a regular starter on the team’s offensive line.

After the 2015 season, Schwartz departed for the Chiefs. He was a major part of the team that defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in February 2020.

However, things didn’t end on the best note. The Chiefs offensive lineman struggled with injury during the 2020 season, and was cut after the season. He retired after not playing in the NFL in 2021.

Schwartz did not mention the Browns in his retirement statement. However, he made it a point to thank the Chiefs and their fans. “My last thank you is to Kansas City, and all the Chiefs fans. Being a Chief is so much more than putting on a red jersey. It has been a privilege to represent you on and off the field,” he said.