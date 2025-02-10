The Kansas City Chiefs failed to complete the three-peat on Sunday, getting dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 by a score of 40-22. It was a miserable day for the AFC winners, who struggled immensely on both sides of the ball.

Needless to say, it wasn't a fun game for Chiefs fans. That includes actor Paul Rudd, who summed it all up with his on-camera facepalm.

Rudd, 55, has been a Chiefs fan for years. But, he clearly wasn't enjoying this one. The Eagles were up by 37 points at the end of the third quarter. It was a good old-fashioned blowout. Perhaps not the most entertaining Super Bowl for fans, but if you're an Eagles supporter, it was delightful.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrible game, getting sacked six times and throwing two interceptions. The Philadelphia defense was all over him and he also made several poor throws that cost Kansas City. On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs couldn't stop Jalen Hurts and Co., who focused on their passing game since Saquon Barkley struggled.

Following the defeat, Mahomes explained how this loss will provide tons of motivation to chase another title next season and said losing the Super Bowl is “the worst feeling in the world.”

Aside from Rudd, there were also tons of other celebrities in attendance for Super Bowl 59. That includes Taylor Swift, Kevin Costner, Eagles superfan Kevin Hart, Anne Hathaway, Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler, and many others. Tons of athletes also showed up to watch the big game, headlined by LeBron James. Swift laughed off boos from the NOLA crowd.

Thankfully for Rudd, the Chiefs should be right back in the mix in a year. I'm sure he'll have another opportunity to watch his team in the depths of the NFL Playoffs once again. Unfortunately, Rudd just didn't get a chance to celebrate for a third season in a row.