Kansas City Chiefs star should be available for the team's Super Bowl bout on Sunday, despite missing practice time.

Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed missed practice earlier this week. This was troubling news for Chiefs fans and team personnel, but news broke that Sneed missed time due to the birth of his daughter, per James Palmer at NFL Network. He is not injured or suffering from any physical damage. Sneed should be back with the team for practice prior to the game on Sunday.

The Chiefs' defense was one of the most underrated groups in the NFL in 2023. Sneed served as the team's lockdown cornerback, shutting down opposing wide receivers every week. He finished the regular season with 78 tackles, two interceptions, and 14 passes defended. He's still a young player in the Chiefs organization, but his play on the field doesn't show it.

Sneed is going to be a huge part of a Kansas City squad that's going against a team with unlimited offensive weapons. The Chiefs are facing arguably the greatest offensive mind in the league, Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have weapons scattered around the field at all positions, including the offensive line, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. They aren't short of any offensive options.

Since Sneed has been with the Chiefs, they've gone deep into the playoffs every year. He's been a consistent piece for Kansas City in his young career and the Chiefs will need him at his all-time best on Sunday. The game is projected to be a high-scoring bout, so the Chiefs' defense is vital in holding down the fort and making sure the game doesn't get out of hand in the 49ers' favor.