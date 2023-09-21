There are a lot of great stories in the NFL, but there aren't many as unique as former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif helped Kansas City win Super Bowl 54 over the San Francisco 49ers, but he made a big decision after that season that ended up reshaping his career in the NFL.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world shortly after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season in order to work as an orderly in a Montreal hospital instead. Duvernay-Tardif, who ended up becoming a doctor thanks to his medical background, returned for the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the New York Jets, but he was still a free agent two weeks into the 2023 season, and has opted to call it a career after seven strong seasons in the league.

One of the NFL’s most unique stories comes to an end, at least on the field: Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced he is retiring from football. pic.twitter.com/pQ8uA7reKg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Duvernay-Tardif's decision to put his football career on hold to help out with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was honorable, and while it may have inadvertently shortened his career in the NFL, it's clear that Duvernay-Tardif's contributions to a much more pressing matter were far more important. His decision is one that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Duvernay-Tardif will finish his career with a Super Bowl championship, and he will continue to work in the medical field now that his time in the league is officially over. The story of the talented offensive lineman's transition to becoming a doctor is extremely unique, and it's clear that, while his time in the league has been cut short, his legacy will remain for quite some time.