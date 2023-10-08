In the last two games that the Kansas City Chiefs played, Travis Kelce's rumored beau Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch and support the star tight end. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, however, the pop star didn't make it.

The game started with no sign of Swift, and it was eventually confirmed by sportscaster Jim Nantz during the CBS broadcast of the game, noting that, “She was questionable all week but it looks like it's officially an out.”

It's not a surprise that Taylor Swift didn't attend the Week 5 contest. The first game she watched was the Chiefs' showdown with the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, and so Kelce invited him to see how he rocks their own stadium. As for the meeting with the New York Jets in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, it's a given she'll be there since she lives in New York and has properties there.

For what it's worth, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey invited Taylor Swift to attend the Chiefs-Vikings showdown at the US Bank Stadium, acknowledging the fact that Swift has a major impact on boosting the local economy. Unfortunately, Swift didn't come. Perhaps she didn't see the invitation, or maybe she didn't like what Mayor Frey said about consoling Travis Kelce after what he predicts is a loss for the Chiefs.

“We know All Too Well the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits — Minneapolis is no exception,” Mayor Frey shared, via TMZ. “Her two, sold-out concerts at US Bank Stadium in June led to a record-setting tourism weekend including booked-up hotels and packed downtown restaurants… boosting our local economy beyond our Wildest Dreams.

“If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we’ll be Ready For It. It’s possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!”

The Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos next at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's hoping that Kelce will invite Swift once again as they try to maintain their NFL dominance.