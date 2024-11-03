Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift are fully in Jason Kelce's corner following an incident with an insulting fan Saturday. Jason Kelce was in attendance at Penn State when a fan used a homophobic slur to describe his brother's relationship with the superstar pop singer.

After Kelce heard the remark, he grabbed a fan's phone and smashed it on the ground. It is not clear that the phone Kelce destroyed belonged to the individual who used the slur.

Footage of the incident immediately went viral on social media.

The Daily Mail, a high-profile British publication, quoted a source close to Travis Kelce and Swift in describing their reaction to the incident.

“Taylor and Travis were both really shocked by this considering Jason is one of the nicest guys in the world,” the source said.

“It really became clear how much he loves and respects Taylor. Travis means the world to him. The use of the word f****t is not okay with him nor anyone and this fan crossed the line. Jason will never stand for anyone insulting his family and he views Taylor as family now.”

Jason Kelce appeared on ESPN's GameDay pregame show

The former center for the Philadelphia Eagles was at the Penn State home game as part of ESPN's pregame coverage of the Ohio State-Penn State game. The Nittany Lions broke out to a 10-0 lead in the game, but the Buckeyes bounced back quickly. Ohio State earned a 20-13 victory.

Jason Kelce, the older of the two brothers, regularly appears to be an easy-going and jovial analyst when he appears in public. However, he was clearly angry that a fan would level a homophobic insult at the famous couple.

Kelce is scheduled to be a part of the ESPN Monday night NFL broadcast of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Travis Kelce will be in uniform for the Chiefs. The Kansas City tight end had been in Indianapolis with Taylor Swift, appearing at one of her “Eras Tour” concerts.

The pop star has attended many of Kelce's games over the past two seasons. It is not known if she will be in Kansas City for the game against Tampa Bay.

Jason Kelce retired in the offseason after a 13-year NFL career. The 36-year-old was part of a Super Bowl-winning team with the Eagles. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro.