One of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday evening's Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is the Chiefs' perceived advantage with officiating over their last several playoff runs. Eagles fans are well-versed in this controversy, as a highly disputed holding call late in Super Bowl 57 between these two teams effectively ended Philadelphia's chances of winning that game.

One person who is familiar with being the subject of controversial officiating throughout his career is legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who recently weighed in on the discussion.

“I think it’s just all BS. It’s just a bunch of noise,” Brady said on Fox & Friends, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “These refs have very challenging jobs to do. I’m very happy Twitter didn’t exist during the Tuck Rule Game in 2001, let me say that. I would’ve been on the wrong end on a lot of those. But these refs are out there trying to do their very best.

“They got to make decisions in a split second and they’re gonna call what they see and these guys are some of the most professional people on the field. They just want to do a good job like everyone else.”

Brady will be in New Orleans calling the game for FOX on Sunday after taking over Greg Olsen's spot as the network's number one color commentator this season.

Do the Chiefs get calls?

Houston Texans fans were outraged when Patrick Mahomes was the beneficiary of not one but two personal fouls pertaining to late hits that were highly questionable at best. Then, in the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo Bills fans were at the center of the controversy when a first down that quarterback Josh Allen appeared to clearly pick up was then ruled to be short of the marker.

It should be noted that there is a precedent for dynastic teams like the Chiefs getting perceived favor with the officials. Everyone from Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls to even Brady's New England Patriots were the beneficiaries of their fair share of questionable calls, so reducing it to a Chiefs-specific issue would probably be unjust.

Still, don't expect Eagles fans to react too kindly if their team is shafted on Sunday night.