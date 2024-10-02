The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently celebrated his 29th birthday, and tight end Travis Kelce went all out for him.

The US Sun reports that Kelce spent over $70,000 on his quarterback. These gifts included an engraved Rolex watch that ran the tight end $54,200. He was assisted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, in picking out the birthday gifts.

“Travis loves watches, and he talks about them a lot with Patrick,” a source told The US Sun. “He had ‘P' and ‘M' engraved o nteh back to make it more personal.”

Three other gifts were given that were a “firm nod to the franchise,” including a red Park Seo-Bo Louis Vuitton wool cardigan. It was given with a special edition Park Seo-Bo Keepall Bandouliere bag. Lastly, Kelce gave him one of six $1,100 bottles of Masseto red wine.

The reason for providing the wine is Kelce's wish to educate Mahomes on culture. “Travis really fell in love with Italy, and he wants. to educate Patrick about the culture and the wine,” the source said. “That was the cherry on top of the cake!”

This is not the first shopping spree Kelce has gone on. He recently dropped $72,000 on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with “Italian-inspired” gifts.

Additionally, Kelce spent $31,000 on roses for Swift. This was after she wrapped up the European leg of the Eras Tour with five final shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs run

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is coming off one of his best games of the season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. In their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he caught seven passes for 89 yards. These were both season highs for the tight end.

Previously, Kelce was on a skid. He is coming off one of his most disappointing seasons in which he caught less than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015. Four games into the season, he has 15 catches for 158 yards.

Similarly, Mahomes is having a shaky start to the season. He has 904 yards and six touchdowns. However, he has five interceptions to go along with it.

Despite these woes, the Chiefs are still 4-0 to start the year. Earlier this year, they won their third Super Bowl in the Mahomes era. They are finding ways to win to start the year before they inevitably turn it on.

Throughout his young career, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and was named MVP in all three of those games. He is also a two-time NFL MVP and a six-time Pro Bowler.

After sitting out most of his rookie season, Mahomes exploded on the scene in 2018, throwing over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. He has thrown at least 4,000 yards in each of the following five seasons.

Their upcoming schedule

The Chiefs recently beat their division rival Chargers in Week 4. They will now face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on October 7 before heading into their bye. After their bye, they have a Super Bowl rematch against the San Fransisco 49ers.

To start the season, the Chiefs beat AFC rivals such as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. They still have matchups with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans coming up.