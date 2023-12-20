After the Chiefs picked up the win, Travis Kelce made sure to give Patriots HC Bill Belichick his flowers.

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the New England Patriots in a game that was closer than many expected in Week 15. After the Chiefs 27-17 victory, Travis Kelce met up with Bill Belichick after the game.

Belichick's seat is hotter than ever before in the midst of a 3-11 season. Even if the Patriots decide to move on, Kelce wanted Belichick to know how much he respects him, via New Heights presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I just mentioned how much I respect him. It's always the biggest challenge I go up against in the NFL is going up against one of his defenses,” Kelce said. “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth. It has been a pleasure going up against him all these years.”

Since joining the league in 2013, Kelce has had ample opportunities to take on Belichick and the Patriots. While the matchup isn't viewed the same now, New England was once the most feared organization in the entire league.

While Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have stolen that title in recent years, the tight end understands and respects the legacy Belichick has built. They may be 3-11 now, but Belichick has won six Super Bowls, three Coach of the Year awards and 301 games.

Kelce was reluctant to say whether he thought this was the last time he would face Bill Belichick. If it was, it would be the end of one of the greatest coaching legacies in NFL history. Whether he steps away from the game or not, Kelce made sure to give Belichick his flowers.