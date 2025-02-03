As the Kansas City Chiefs arrive in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl 59, Travis Kelce may have honored Taylor Swift, his girlfriend.

He was spotted getting off the plane in an all-gold tracksuit. Some have taken this as a nod to Swift, who was up for several Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Gold is the same color as the Grammy trophies, so perhaps he was manifesting big wins for her.

At the Grammys, Swift attended wearing a red dress. She also had a “T” chain on at the Grammys. This could have represented herself or her boyfriend, who was unable to attend.

Of course, it is possible that Kelce's outfit was just a coincidence. After all, one of the Chiefs' colors is yellow. And he could have just been wearing something comfortable and stylish for the flight.

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025?

Whether or not Travis Kelce's outfit was a good luck charm for Taylor Swift, it did not help her at the Grammys. She went home empty-handed as The Tortured Poets Department won zero awards.

It was a far cry from her luck at last year's ceremony. In 2024, Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her Midnights album. When she was accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award, she announced the impending release of The Tortured Poets Department.

However, she was unable to make any announcements during the 2025 ceremony. Beyoncé took home the ceremony's big award, that being Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

Now, Swift will likely head to New Orleans to watch Super Bowl 59. She was previously at the Chiefs' playoff games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

Kelce and the Chiefs have a little under a week to prepare for Super Bowl 59. It is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, and they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are coming off a nail-biting AFC Championship game against the Bills. They narrowly defeated them 32-29. Earlier in the year, the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the year after a 9-0 start.

The Chiefs could become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. History is on the line when they play the Eagles.

The last time they faced in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs won 38-35. Patrick Mahomes led late-game heroics, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions in the game.

Kelce had a disappointing regular season, catching 97 passes for 823 yards. He also only had three receiving touchdowns throughout the regular season.

However, he started to step up as the postseason approached. In the Chiefs' first playoff game against the Texans, Kelce caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

He did not have as big of a game against the Bills, who held him in check. He caught two passes for 19 yards. However, one of the catches was for a crucial first down.

Expect Kelce to continue to have a key role in the Super Bowl. Even if he doesn't catch the most passes, he will likely help others get open.