Recently, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has made headlines for his rumored relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift. Swift has been in attendance for each of the last two Chiefs games, and Kelce's jersey sales and social media followers have skyrocketed since the relationship was first reported.

Chiefs fans might be concerned that the high-profile romance could potentially cause a distraction for the team as they look to defend their 2022-23 Super Bowl championship; however, Kelce maintains that he is fully locked in on the task at hand.

“I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in [the Chiefs' practice facility],” said Kelce, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs currently sit at 3-1, fresh off of a narrow road victory against the New York Jets. Kelce hasn't yet put up the eye-popping stats fans are accustomed to in 2023; however, it's important to remember that he's still working his way back from a hyperextended knee that kept him out in Week One against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs are next slated to take the field on October 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM ET.