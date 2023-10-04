The New York Jets are down bad right now without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles in Week 1. But, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to believe Rodgers will play again in 2023.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce made a bold prediction on Rodgers' eventual return.

“I think he’s fully on board with getting back, if they can find a way to make the playoffs, I’m pretty sure he’s fully on board with getting back by then. I didn’t talk to him about that, don’t hit me with that. I think I know nothing.”

For what it's worth, Rodgers did get a unique Achilles surgery that is expected to speed up the healing process. On Tuesday, he also said on the Pat MacAfee Show that he's way ahead of schedule in rehab and sounded positive as ever that if the Jets make the postseason, he's going to be on the field.

Via ESPN:

“There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab,” Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.

“This is just my mindset. I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen.”

Travis Kelce evidently thinks the same. We'll see if Rodgers is in a Jets uniform again before the season is over. But, that means New York needs to clean up their act, dropping to 1-3 with a loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.