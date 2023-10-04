Despite Aaron Rodgers calling Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer,” it looks like the two stars are on good terms. Following the game, Kelce shared what he and Rodgers spoke about prior to the game.

During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce revealed, “I just wanted to go up to him and tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery. Watching ‘Hard Knocks,’ it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team.

Not to say that they’re not gonna be great because he’s not there, but I think that having Aaron there was going to be that much more entertaining for someone who is a fan of the game like I am. You just hate to see the great ones go down with injury. I just went up to him and told him we’re all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”

Many fans were looking forward to the Chiefs-Jets contest prior to the season to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Rodgers-led Jets. Though Rodgers tearing his achilles ended a chance for that to take place, the Jets still put up a good fight. Zach Wilson played his best game of the season as he helped New York overcome a 17-point deficit before they ultimately lost 23-20.

Assuming Aaron Rodgers comes back next season as he plans, fans will hopefully get to see Rodgers versus Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the first time.