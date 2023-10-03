The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance has taken over the internet. After Swift seemingly confirmed the romance by showing up to the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Chicago Bears, the story spread rapidly across the majority of media outlets.

The Swift-Kelce news has had an incredible impact on media and pop culture the past couple weeks. Since her appearance alongside Kelce's mom at the Chiefs-Bears game, countless stories, memes and Swift references have populated the media world. The effect has also benefited broadcast numbers, as the Chiefs-Bears contest brought in high female viewership numbers.

However, the relationship may not have happened without a little help from two of Kelce's friends — Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. During the summer, Kelce shared that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet and his number before one of her concerts, but was unable to. He then made his interest in her known on his New Height podcast.

After his message, the FOX Sports reporters and hosts of the Calm Down Podcast with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, advocated for Swift to give Kelce a chance during their August 3rd episode of the podcast.

Andrews said, “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world … but please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic … Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America,” via Beth Shilliday of Life and Style Magazine.

Thompson then echoed the message saying, “Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

Following Swift's second appearance at a Chiefs game, Thompson reposted the podcast clip on October 1st. Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed that Andrews and Thompson helped him start seeing Swift as he commented on the post “you two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

If this Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance continues to blossom, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson will go down as two of the best wingwomen.