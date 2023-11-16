Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apologizes to Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, or leaving him hanging on a high-five

The attendance of Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert during the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week went viral, particularly when Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to say, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Amidst the shock of the moment, Travis made a huge mistake by leaving Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, hanging during a high-five.

After Jason Kelce criticized Travis for missing the high-five, Travis addressed the gaffe and apologized to Scott. “Yeah Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis said. “I missed that. I never miss a high-five. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event. Sorry, Mr. Swift,” via the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

Aside from the missed high-five, things seem to be smooth sailing between Travis and Taylor. Travis stood next to Scott almost the entire time during her concert. After her performance, Taylor was seen running into Travis's arms in another viral clip from the Eras Tour.

On the field, the couple could clash this weekend as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who Taylor and Scott have long rooted for. The Monday Night Football battle will have additional stakes besides the Super Bowl rematch and brothers facing off. At the game, Swift's parents are expected to meet Travis's parents for the first time, per Entertainment Tonight.

With a meet-the-parents, rivalry between brothers, and a Super Bowl rematch, all eyes should be tuned in for the many storylines at the game on Monday Night. More importantly, Travis better not miss another high-five from Scott Swift.