Travis Kelce is from Northeast Ohio, so it's no surprise he grew up a fan of the nearby pro sports teams in Cleveland. And the Kansas City Chiefs star will not allow anyone to question his loyalty to the Cleveland Guardians specifically, who pulled off a heartstopping win in Game 3 of the ALCS last night vs. the New York Yankees.

Following David Fry's walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Guardians the 7-5 victory, Kelce showed his support for his hometown team.

“Playoff baseball baby!!! @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game!” Kelce posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Some of the responses were less than kind to Kelce, who was spotted at Game 1 of the ALCS in New York with girlfriend Taylor Swift but without any merchandise to show his support for the Guardians. The Chiefs tight end was quick to defend himself from accusations of jumping on the bandwagon, though.

“I’ve been a cleveland sports fan my entire life,” Kelce wrote. “Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!… and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time and all of a sudden I’m not a real fan?! Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on game 1 who I was cheering for, they’ll let you know I was there for the @CleGuardians.”

Travis Kelce, brother Jason Kelce are from Cleveland area

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce have been vocal about their love of their hometown; they grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and both graduated from high school there before heading south to the University of Cincinnati. While their highly successful NFL careers have taken them elsewhere — Jason played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring earlier this year, while Travis is in his 12th year with the Chiefs — they have each returned home to show their support.

Notably, just a day after Jason emotionally announced his retirement from the NFL, the Cleveland Cavaliers honored the Kelces at a home game vs. the Boston Celtics with a bobblehead of the brothers wearing Cavs jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Travis has said in the past that he grew up a fan of the Browns, unlike his older brother who revealed on their ‘New Heights' podcast that he supported the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns' divisional rival, after Cleveland was left without an NFL team when the Browns left for Baltimore in the mid-1990s.

Regardless of NFL allegiances, which are firmly with the Eagles and Chiefs now, both Travis and Jason will have a few more opportunities to flaunt their support of the Guardians, who trail 2-1 in the ALCS.

The Guards, who lost both games in New York to begin the series, host Games 4 and 5 in Cleveland tonight and tomorrow, respectively. If the Guardians can win one of the two games, they will head back to the Bronx for Game 6 at Yankee Stadium on Monday.