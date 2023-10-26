Travis Kelce hit another milestone this past weekend when he put up 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The performance marked Kelce's fifth career game with at least 150 receiving yards, which is only one behind Shannon Sharpe's NFL-record for tight ends of six such games.

Sharpe reacted to Kelce coming within one game of his record with an emoji response on X.

If Travis Kelce records two more 150+ yard receiving games in his career, he'll pass Sharpe's NFL record. With the effect the Taylor Swift romance has had on his play, this could very well happen in the near future. Kelce has had back-t0-back 100+ yard receiving games with Swift in attendance for his games versus the Denver Broncos and Chargers. The broadcast even showed a graphic that revealed Kelce has averaged over 50 more receiving yards when the 12x Grammy winner comes to his games.

Aside from the Swift effect, this is a very doable feat for Kelce, who is one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Earlier this week, Shannon Sharpe even called Kelce the GOAT at the tight end position. Kelce has set numerous NFL records through his 11 seasons in the league.

He already has the record among tight ends for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons, most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, most seasons with at least 100 receptions and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,416. Kelce has also passed Sharpe in career receiving yards with 10,869 yards compared to Sharpe's 10,060.