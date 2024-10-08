As the Kansas City Chiefs are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL, Chiefs safety Justin Reid had some negotiating with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. After Kelce and Swift were caught kissing after the Week 5 win, Reid was on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, and they discussed the effect on the star tight end.

Adams: Do you think he (Travis Kelce) plays better when Taylor is there?

Reid: Absolutely, who doesn’t play better when they want to impress their girlfriend?

Adams: But that’s like a thing people are literally saying. Do you believe it, do you buy that?

Reid: Yeah absolutely. Taylor come to all the games. keep coming Taylor.

Adams: Taylor please keep coming to the games.

The numbers back up what Reid is convincing to Swift. In a sportingnews.com story, they found out the statistics when the global superstar attended games. Kelce totaled 89 catches for 1,039 yards and five touchdowns in games attended by Swift. That's good for an average of 6.8 catches and 79.9 yards per game, which are great numbers for a tight end.

Is the Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift effect real for the Chiefs?

Despite the numbers from the dynamic duo, the numbers haven't been as crazy as the past two seasons. Kelce has only totaled 24 receptions for 228 yards and zero touchdowns so far. However, the game against the New Orleans Saints looked like the old Kelce. He had nine receptions for 70 yards. While he's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, he'll get there in due time.

Reid explained more to Adams about why Kelce has been struggling from a statistical perspective.

“Travis is helping everybody else even when he’s not getting the ball,” Reid said. “Then when he does get the ball, he’s doing things like throwing it across the field. He actually does that in practice a lot by the way and it works out in practice and it’s fun but he does it in games and it’s just incredible.”

The Chiefs will enter their bye-week without a loss. In the meantime, Kelce will look to sustain his recent stretch of solid play. Especially with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice having season-ending surgery, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need all the offensive help he can get.

Once they get out of their bye-week, they'll have a Super Bowl 58 rematch between the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.