NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is remembered as one of the better defensive tackles to ever play the game. Sapp recently attended MAXIM, Tao Group Hospitality, and unKommon events’ pre-Super Bowl Party in Arizona and fielded questions from reporters. Sapp showed off his energetic personality during the event while giving quality answers to questions. He ultimately revealed his two favorite players in the league right now that will please Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams fans.

“Aaron Donald and Chris Jones,” Sapp said.

Sapp naturally favors the defense for obvious reasons. Jones and Donald are unquestionably two of the best players at their respective positions.

Chris Jones played a pivotal role for the Chiefs throughout the season. His effort was crucial in leading them to their Super Bowl win versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The same can be said for Aaron Donald during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year. He made the game-deciding play against the Cincinnati Bengals in LA’s win. Donald faced retirement speculation following this past season. However, he’s expected to return for the 2023 campaign.

Warren Sapp had also predicted that Jones would win the Super Bowl MVP. That honor ended up going to Patrick Mahomes, but Jones still impacted the game without question. Kansas City’s defense dealt with mediocrity at times during the year, but it was Jones who helped to keep them afloat while the offense handled the rest.

Jones will now have the opportunity to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.