‘We’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes blasts critics of Black QBs

Patrick Mahomes has become a superstar, MVP and champion in the NFL in just a handful of seasons. Even still, the Kanas City Chiefs quarterback is the subject of ludicrous scrutiny.

One rival defensive coach blasted his abilities to scramble and run, suggesting that Mahomes struggles to get past his first read and instead resorts to “streetball” to make big plays. On top of being a ridiculous critique — given that Mahomes scrambles because he is able to, not because he can’t read defenses, and that he is outstanding at making plays after they break down — it is yet another example of how Black quarterbacks are often unfairly disrespected.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Mahomes blasted critics of Black quarterbacks after Chiefs practice. He pointed out how the abilities of guys like himself, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are often criticized for their athleticism rather than praised for it.

“Obviously, the Black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are to have this many guys in the league playing,” Patrick Mahomes said, via ESPN. “Every day, we’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time. We’ve got guys that can think just as well as they can use their athleticism. It’s always weird when you see guys like me, Lamar, Kyler kind of get that on them when other guys don’t. But at the same time we’re going out there to prove ourselves every day to show we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

The disrespect continuing is a massive shame but fortunately, more and more football fans are catching onto how outdated and racist the narratives around certain players can be. The Chiefs are the beneficiaries of Patrick Mahomes’ immense talent and are in Super Bowl contention because of it.