The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a star-studded Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Thankfully for Kansas City, they can expect to have Willie Gay ready to go despite an injury.

Gay injured his shoulder in the AFC Championship Game but is optimistic that he will be ready for the Super Bowl, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He notes that the early tests were “encouraging,” which is a very positive sign for the young linebacker.

The Chiefs defense will have the very tough task of containing the Jalen Hurts-led offense. The Eagles have a lot of firepower, especially in the ground game with Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Having Gay in the lineup will be huge for Kansas City.

Making the Super Bowl even more of a special occasion for Gay is the fact that he will be facing off with A.J. Brown. The former high school teammates won a state championship together at Starkville High School and now will be playing on opposite sides of the biggest stage in football.

As the Chiefs continue to monitor Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury, they can at least take solace in the fact that Willie Gay should be completely good to go for the big game. Since Gay was a rookie when the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will be eager to play a part in bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.