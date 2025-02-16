The Kansas City Chiefs were given a C- for their rookie class, even with Xavier Worthy being the main star. The grade was awarded by NFL.com. Even with the low grade, the team managed to make it to the Super Bowl on the back of an elite defense.

Worthy had an impressive Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles and was the silver lining in a disastrous ending for the Chiefs. However, he was also the only real rookie that made a positive difference.

Their second-round draft pick, Kingsley Suamaitia struggled, along with the entire offensive line. The Eagles ate them alive in the Super Bowl. Although Philadelphia had the best defense heading into the game, Patrick Mahomes needs that protection.

Still, Worthy’s performance was a positive indicator for Kansas City. He’s been that deep threat that Mahomes has needed since Tyreek Hill signed with the Miami Dolphins. After all, Worthy broke the NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash.

His speed is simply unmatched, but many of his catches were contested with two defenders trying to keep up with him. Regardless of his performance, the Chiefs need to step up in the draft.

Can the Chiefs land another splash player like Xavier Worthy?

It’s tough to say, but it’s been done before. Worthy was a stud with Texas football but somehow fell to the end of the first round. Still, he landed with the Chiefs. He had a slow start but immediately picked up steam. A memorable Super Bowl will be etched in Chiefs fans' minds for quite some time.

On the regular season, he had 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. In the playoffs, he had 287 yards and three touchdowns. For a rookie and on the biggest stage, he’s someone like Mahomes can trust for quite some time. Still, striking out on draft picks isn't promising for a franchise trying to build a dynasty.

After Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mentioned retirement, the dynasty could take a drastic turn. There could be some interesting needs for the franchise. However, the 2025 NFL Draft might be their best chance to do so. Plenty of guys would relish the opportunity to play with Mahomes.

Either way, they'll have to decide to draft for positional needs, or the best player available. That'll be the tough thing for management to do. However, they might find a diamond in the rough like they did with Creed Humphrey. The only way anyone will find out is if the franchise improves their grade next season.