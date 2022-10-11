‘You guys are trying to get me fined’: Chiefs’ Andy Reid won’t take bait on criticizing Chris Jones penalty

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a huge win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Andy Reid’s squad squeaked out a 30-29 win to improve to 4-1 on the season. The game was riddled with controversy when Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones was called for a ludicrous roughing the passer call.

Jones, incredibly, got flagged for tackling Derek Carr while stripping him of the ball. Although the Chiefs ended up winning, the call got football fans mad at the officials once again. It’s tough to blame them.

What a garbage call on such a great play by Chris Jones. Either it’s tackle football or flag football. pic.twitter.com/qdQcajUMEz — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 11, 2022

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Reid chose not to discuss the play when asked about it after the Chiefs took the win. He said that, although he understands wanting to protect quarterbacks, there is a fine line when it comes to allowing the defense to make plays on them.

“You guys are trying to get me fined and I’m not gonna bite. I’m just not going there,” the Chiefs’ head coach said, via PFT. “He made the call he made…I’m on a couple committees so I understand protecting the quarterback. That’s important. It is important…But these guys work their butt off to do a good job for us here. The league spends time doing it and looking at it. Sometimes there’s a point where you got to let guys play, and we’ve just got to find where that happy medium is.”

NFL officiating is always a topic of conversation and controversy, especially roughing the passer. Jones’ play was one of the most clearest examples of the disconnect between fans and the referees. It’s a problem that the league has to address.

Jones registered a pair of quarterback hits on the night while Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs still look like one of the NFL’s elite teams.