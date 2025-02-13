Chris Orr, Jackson State linebackers coach and brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, is getting his shot in the NFL on the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff, per a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Orr, a standout as an All-Big Ten linebacker and team captain at Wisconsin, wrapped up his college career in 2019 with an impressive 78 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his senior season. Following his collegiate accomplishments, he played with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and competed in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions from 2022-2024

This will mark Orr’s first foray into an NFL coaching role. His most recent coaching position at Jackson State in 2024 proved impactful, as he helped lead the Tigers to an HBCU National Championship while helping overseeing one of the most dominant defenses in the FCS. Jackson State’s defense limited opponents to an average of just 17 points per game while allowing only 111 rushing yards and 162 passing yards per contest.

Before joining Jackson State, Orr contributed to his alma mater, Wisconsin, as the Director of Player Development in 2021, where he mentored young athletes and contributed to their growth both on and off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs, under the guidance of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, established themselves as a fearsome force on the field, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl contention throughout the season. Known for their aggressive and versatile defensive schemes, the Chiefs consistently ranked among the top defensive units in the league.

They excelled at stifling opposing offenses, shutting down both passing and rushing attacks with a combination of strategic play-calling and standout performances from key players like Chris Jones, Brian Cook, and Trent McDuffie. While they weren't able to complete the three-peat, Orr's addition to the coaching staff will surely help them continue to sure up their defensive attack.