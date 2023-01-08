By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory.

Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in and around the league as they helplessly watched one of their NFL brothers fight for his life after suffering cardiac arrest during a game. The Chiefs star could not be more delighted with Hamlin’s recent recovery, and Damar was clearly on his mind on Saturday night:

“This week, it’s been hard for a lot of guys,” Mahomes said. “To have him being able to talk and being able to be with his family, it gave us that motivation that we can come out here and still enjoy this game that we all love. … Hopefully, he can continue to get better and better and know that we’re all still praying for him. We all send love to him. Hopefully, he’s back on the field sooner than later.”

Hamlin has made significant strides on his road to recovery over the past couple of days. He is now breathing on his own and is able to interact with his family, friends, and teammates from his hospital bed. As a matter of fact, the Buffalo Bills safety has already come out with a couple of tweets to express his love and gratitude for the outpouring of support.

As one of the faces of the NFL, it’s great to hear Patrick Mahomes sending a strong message of support for Damar Hamlin here. As the former league MVP said, the fact that Damar is now out of the woods, so to speak, has allowed the entire football community to breathe a sigh of relief and in the process, bring back a bit of normality to what has been a tumultuous past week.