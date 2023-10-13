The Mecole Hardman era in New York has not gone off to the best of starts for the New York Jets. The Jets signed Hardman to a one-year deal worth about $6 million for the 2023 season, but Hardman has more or less looked like a ghost in the Jets' offense. He is playing time the ancient Randall Cobb. Through five weeks, Hardman has one reception. In fact, Hardman was a healthy scratch in the Jets' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. Could a Kansas City Chiefs reunion be in the cards?

The Jets traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Part of that was because both sides seemed ready for a split, but they also envisioned Hardman filling in Moore's role in the slot. They've gone from that optimism to a healthy scratch. And now, Hardman's name has come up in trade talks. Another stint in Kansas City could make some sense for the Chiefs, Jets, and Hardman himself. What would a trade look like?

Trade: Chiefs trade 2024 6th-round pick for Mecole Hardman and 2024 7th-round pick

The Chiefs just aren't getting enough from their wide receiver room, plain and simple. Rookie Rashee Rice is the Chiefs' leader in receptions (21), targets (28), receiving yards (245), and touchdowns (2) among their wide receivers despite being a part-time player through the first six weeks of the season.

Rashee Rice's route rate through Week 5: 31% Against Denver (with Justin Watson injured): 52% Rice has led Kansas City's WRs in fantasy points (as a part-time player) in 5-of-6 games. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) October 13, 2023

On top of the lackluster production the Chiefs are getting from their wide receivers, the Chiefs just lost depth at the position. Justin Watson, Kansas City's second-leading receiver in terms of receiving yards on the season, was just lost for an extended period of time due to an elbow injury he suffered late in Kansas City's win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs need to feature Rashee Rice and give him more run. He's clearly been their best wide receiver so far this season. Featuring Justyn Ross more can't hurt either. But they still could use more speed and athleticism on the field at that position. Mecole Hardman could help them. Heck, he did help them last season. In eight games, Hardman had 34 targets and caught 25 of them for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 31 yards on the ground on four carries and scored twice on those. Three of those touchdowns came against, of all teams, the San Francisco 49ers and their vaunted defense.

The 49ers have been the most dominant team in the NFL this season and have played in 3 of the last 4 NFC Championships. In their last 37 games (postseason included), only ONE player has scored 3+ TDs on the 49ers defense. Mecole Hardman. pic.twitter.com/2kSJ6UWGC5 — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 10, 2023

Hardman is far from the perfect receiver. He's fast but isn't exactly a polished route runner. The Chiefs used him primarily as a gadget player, giving him the ball on screens, jet sweeps, and having him run deep. The Chiefs now use Kadarius Toney on those sorts of plays. So there isn't exactly a need for Hardman's type of skillset in that offense. But there is a need for wide receiver production in that offense. Hardman knows KC's system. The Chiefs got plenty of production out of Hardman when he was healthy a year ago. A late-round pick swap to bring in someone who knows how they do things seems like a logical move to make considering the state of the Chiefs' wide receiver room.

Why it makes sense for the Jets

As mentioned earlier, the Jets aren't using Hardman at all. He has one catch on the season and hasn't played more than 30% of the Jets' offensive snaps in any game this season. He was just a healthy scratch. The Jets took a flier on Hardman, but it isn't working. Moving on and getting something back for him makes a good deal of sense.