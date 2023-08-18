It is another tune-up in week two of the NFL Preseason as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Cardinals preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last time out for the Chiefs it was a 26-24 loss to the Chiefs. On the game, Derek Carr and Jameis Winston both through first-quarter touchdown passes as the Cheifs were down early. The Saints played multiple starters as the Chiefs started going for very limited actions. In the game, Patrick Mahomes got some time, as did a few other starters. While many guys looked good, there is concern in Kansas City. Multiple guys have gone down with injuries in practice, and the Chiefs will most likely be careful with many players in this game, although many starters are expected to play a chunk of the first half.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off an 18-17 win over the Broncos in which many starters did not see the field. Kyler Murray sat the game, as Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, and David Blough took over duties at quarterback. While Russell Wilson did throw a touchdown pass early in the game, the defense did well overall. They held Broncos quarterbacks to 19-37 passing for just 190 yards, while also getting an interception. This game should see a few more starters play, and it will be worth watching to see how they match up against the Chiefs.

Here are the Chiefs-Cardinals Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chiefs-Cardinals Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -7.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals

TV: KSHB/KPNX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cheifs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs are expected to play many of their starters in this game. This includes Patrick Maholmes. Arguably one the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he went 2-2 last week for 15 yards in limited actions. Maholmes comes in as the reigning MVP in the league, an honor which he has now won twice. H has a career passer rating of 107.4, and even in the Cardinals put out their starting unit, he will be difficult to stop. He should get some time with Travis Kelce as well. He should also have when Marquez Valdes-Scantiling, Kardarius Toney, and Skyy Moore in this one as well. Even in Isiah Pacheco is not fully ready to do it, the passing offense will be potent.

When he leaves, the job will go to Blaine Gabbert, who looked solid in the first week of action. He was 4-8 with a touchdown and 59 yards passing. Gabbert was also protected in the first game with the Saints, and the Chiefs opted to get Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun in the game. He should play more in this one. The clear number two to Patrick Maholmes, Gabberet will play with Rashee Rice and hopefully, Justyn Ross. Rice is a rookie wide receiver looking to make a name for himself and should be primed for a big game. Meanwhile, Ross suffered an injury in practice, but while looking to make the roster he could be a go.

The Chiefs also need to figure out their running back rotation, which could lead to a ground-heavy game. Pacheco sat out the last game, but there are questions as to if he can be a very down-back. Behind him is Jerrick McKinnon, who is a solid back, but not an every-down starter for the Chiefs. Clyde Edwards0Hillare for the first reps last week, and is trying to hold off players such as Deneric Prince and La'Micahl Perine to keep his roster spot. Last week, Perine showed off, going for 24 yards on six carries.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Most likely Kyler Murray will still be out in this game, which means it is up to the backups in this one. Murray needs to work on getting back on the field. Multiple mock drafts have the Cardinals moving on from Murray by picking Caleb Williams after the season. He needs to continue to improve and show that he can be a reliable NFL quarterback. when he is done, the journeyman and consignment backup Colt McCoy could take over. He is a top-quality backup in the NFL and the Cardinals know what they have in him. That could make it a short stint for McCoy. The Cardinals do have David Blough and Clayton Tune on the roster. They need to see if they have a good quarterback in either. Both threw touchdown passes last week and will look to build on their performance.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will continue to look at what they have in running back. James Conner will be the starting back for this team and he should see some time, but behind him is a bunch of unknowns. Ty'Son Williams led the way last week with 51 yards on ten carries. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado and Corey Clement each got six carries, but were below 3.6 yards per carry. Keaontay Ingram did not see the field last week either, and if he does, with Conners, it should be a boost to this running game.

Finally, the Cardinals will be looking to see a spark from their defense. They did allow just 190 yards passing and most of it was from Russell Wilson, they are now facing Patrick Mahomes. The defense also allowed 20 first downs in the game but did hold the Broncos to 5-14 on third down. Overall, it was a mixed bag from the defense, and they need to be more consistent if the Cardinals want to win this game.

Final Chiefs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The prediction in this Chiefs-Cardinals game is simple. As long as the starters are in for the Chiefs, they will put up points. They may play into the second quarter, and then depth will be the factor. The Cheifs have much better depth than the Cardinals and will continue to roll. As the game wears on, expect the Chiefs to keep putting up points while the Cardinals struggle in the Chiefs' victory.

Final Chiefs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)