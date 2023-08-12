The NFL Preseason first week winds down as the Kansas City Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a preseason Chiefs-Saints prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Chiefs enter the preseason after a Super Bowl title. They went 14-3 in the regular season and got the top seed in the playoffs. Expectations are for a repeat this year. The Chiefs are not only the favorites to win the division at -180, but the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +600. This year, the win total is set at 11.5 games, as the Chiefs get their preseason underway in this game.

The Saints come in off a 7-10 season. They will look to improve on that in Dennis Allen's second season at the helm. Their win total is set at 9.5 games, but the under is favored. Meanwhile, they are the favorites to win the division this year, sitting at +130 to win the NFC South. Thye sits fourth in odds to make the playoffs in the NFC, sitting at -188 this year.

Here are the Chiefs-Saints Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chiefs-Saints Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Saints

TV: NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs come into this game with four quarterbacks on their roster, and the expectation was that Patrick Maholmes and company would be sitting this game out. That will not be the case though as Patrick Maholmes will start with his two new tackles in this game. While Kadarius Toney and Isaiah Pacheco will be out in this game, Maholmes will have Skyy Moore, Marquez Valses-Scantling, and Travis Kecle to all throw to. While they will only play a quarter, that is more than enough time to work out some kinks and give the Chiefs a solid lead in the game.

After Maholmes leads, the game will turn over to Blaine Gabbert. The journeyman QB will get the second quarter of the game and will be working with two key players. First is Rashee Rice. Rice was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is looking to show that he belongs as a starter on this offense. Second is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is just trying to prove he still has a spot on this offense.

Rice's SMU teammate will be taking the field next. Shane Beuchele is the third-string guy and looking to take a step up this year. He spent most of the year on the practice squad last year but will be looking to make sure he is on the active roster in this one. He will get a chance to play with Justyn Ross. Ross, an undrafted free agent in 2022, missed all of last year. He has been impressive in camp and will look to show he deserves a roster spot this year.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints have a new quarterback this year, and he is expected to play in this game with other starters. Derek Carr will lead this offense to start the game. He will be with a full complement of his players. That includes Chris Olave, who has a great rookie year and has reportedly been better in camp this year.

It will be interesting to see who will be playing at running back in this game. Alvin Kamara will be facing suspension at the start of the season, and there are questions as to who will replace him, First up will be Jamaal Williams. The former Lions running back was great last year. He ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last year and is the favorite to get plenty of carries in this game and be the main guy come the start of the season. Kendre Miller, the third-round pick from TCU is behind him. Miller was first-team all-Big 12 last year and will be looking to show he deserves time on the field this year.

The Saints focused on defense in the draft, and it will be interesting to see how that pans out. New Orleans struggled both against the run and to get pressure on the quarterback last year. To fix that, they took Bryan Bresee in the first round and Isaiah Foskey in the second. Bresee will not only help in stopping the run but can get pressure on the quarterback. Meanwhile, Foskey is a prototypical pass rusher and will be looking to show what he can do this year in this game.

As the game rounds down it will be interesting to see how other draft picks can do. Jake Haener out of Fresno State will come in after Jamies Winston in this game. He will be throwing to AT Perry out of Wake Forest. Both players were solid for not-great schools last year. This is a chance to show that not only do they belong in the NFL, but can make an impact on the next level.

Final Chiefs-Saints Prediction & Pick

It is rare in the preseason now that both teams will be sending out their starting offense in the first game of the preseason. Still, the Chiefs have a better group of starters in this one. While the Chiefs will most likely take an early, lead, this pick is based off of all four quarters. Multiple former starters on the Saints are now in backup roles for the team. That starts with Jameis Winston. He will get to play against and entirely back up the defense and will torch them. Taysom Hill should also see some reps against backups, as could Jamaal Williams. If he does not go against the backups, Kendre Miller will be glad to step up. The prediction is the Chiefs will get the early lead, but the Saints will take over as the game wears on. The Chiefs have depth, but their focus on young, unproven players will be leading to the Saints covering in this one.

Final Chiefs-Saints Prediction & Pick: Saints -1.5 (-110)