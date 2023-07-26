Both coming off close losses, China and Haiti face in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a China-Haiti prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

China had a solid game against Denmark in their first game. Denmark struggled against China's defense in the game. While Denmark was able to get 13 shots off, only two were on goal. China blocked five shots in the game and was able to get major counters out of that. China got nine shots off in the game with two on target. Denmark got quality play by Lene Christensen in the goal to keep China off the board. Denmark continued to press throughout the game. They broke through in the 89th minute on a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard.

Haiti started quickly against England, getting a corner kick in the second minute of the game, it went for not though, and England countered quickly. They got multiple early chances, but Haiti stayed in it with some good goalie work from Kerly Theus. After three shots with one on target in the first twenty minutes, England finally got their first goal. In the 29th minute, they were awarded a penalty. Georgia Stanway took the penalty for England, and it was saved by Theus. It was then ruled that Theus stepped off the line early, and Stanway sank the next shot to give England the lead. It would be their only goal of the game though. England has 21 shots in the game, with 11 on target, while dominating possession overall. Meanwhile, Haiti managed to get seven shots off with two on target against a quality defense from England.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: China-Haiti Odds

China: -160

Haiti: +450

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -163

How To Watch China vs. Haiti

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 AM ET/ 4:00 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why China Will Beat Haiti

China is ranked in the top 15 in the world right now and is facing Haiti which is ranked 53rd in the world. Haiti is making its World Cup debut in this tournament. China wins based on its defense. That starts with Xu Huan. In the game against Denmark, she had a great save and keeps China in the game. In her last three games on the international saves, she has 14 saves while allowing just three goals. She had clean sheets against Switzerland and Ireland and will need to perform at that level once again.

China has some offensive firepower as well. In the AFC Asian Cup, they had two wins in the group stage with a combined 11 goals in them. Wang Shanshan scored five goals in the Asian Cup and was the captain of a huge part of the China offense. She can play striker and center back. Shanshan is a quality finisher that can push the attack. Shanshan did not get any opportunities against Denmark and will need to change that in the next game. Meanwhile, Wang Shuang also had five goals in the AFC Asian Cup. Shuang did get good opportunities in the game against Denmark. She came on as a sub at half-time and immediately made an impact. She got a shot off that was saved in the 49th minute and then missed two more shots wide later in the game.

Combined, Shanshan and Shuang have combined 96 international goals. Meanwhile, Zhang Linyan needs to make more of an impact as well. His only attempt in the game was blocked, but she did win multiple free kicks in the game. While playing in Switzerland she was a quality scorer. She scored seven goals in 16 matches. If Shanshan, Shuang, or Linyan can make an impact in this game, they will win.

Why Haiti Will Beat China

Haiti got a great performance from Kerly Theus in the game with England. In that game, she made ten saves while allowing just one goal in the game. China does not have the same firepower that England does. If Theus performs at that same level, they will be able to hold their own against China. Haiti let up far too many shots in the game with England. If they can lower the shot totals, get more possession, and have Theus perform like she did, they will come away with a win potentially.

On the offensive end, Haiti needs Melchie Dumornay to have a good game. She won multiple free kicks throughout the game against England. She also assisted on three great attempts in the first half against England. In the second half, she got a top-quality chance to score, but it was saved. While Dumornay did not score in the game against England, she had both goals in the qualifying game over Chile to get the win.

Roselord Borgella also needs to make an impact in this game. She is a veteran striker for Haiti and did make an impact in the game against England. She got the first shot off for Haiti in the game against England but missed slightly to the right. In stoppage time in the first half, she had an attempt blocked, and then just missed tieing the game off the rebound from the block. If Borgella can convert a chance in this game, Haiti will have a chance to win.

Final China-Haiti Prediction & Pick

Overall, China is the better squad in this game. They have the better offense overall and have shown they can score goals in bunches. Still, Haiti had an amazing performance against England. The question becomes, did England have a bad game, or is Haiti that good? If Haiti is that good, especially in goal and on the counter, they will give China a good game. Haiti has talented players on their squad and a goalie that has shown she can play at a top level. China is favored, and at -160 the play is solid, but that will not be the play in this one. Take the plus odds on the draw as the pick in this China-Haiti fixture. The prediction is both China and Haiti do not score and there is a 0-0 draw.

Final China-Haiti Prediction & Pick: Draw (+260)