In a new Instagram post, Chipotle parodies a song off of Guts, the new Olivia Rodrigo album. The “Good 4 U” singer also responded.

The post features a hand with letter rings across the model's hand. They read “Guac,” an homage to the Guts album cover which features Rodrigo with similar rings that spell out the album title. The hand is holding a tortilla chip above a side of guacamole and next to a signature Chipotle paper bag.

In the caption, Chipotle riffed on the Guts song, “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.” The caption reads, “Every guy I like is guac,” a riff of the line “every guy I like is gay.”

This post was shared to Chipotle's 1+ million followers on Instagram. Rodrigo's attention was caught, and she responded to the post. “LMFAOOOOO THIS IS AMAZING,” the singer said.

Olivia Rodrigo is coming off the release of her sophomore album, Guts. After Sour, which won Rodrigo her first ever Grammy, the expectations were sky-high. She exceeded those for yours truly and also announced her second-ever headlining tour, which is set to kick off in February 2024.

The upcoming “Guts” world tour was so highly-anticipated that more shows needed to be added. It will begin on February 23 in Palm Springs, CA, before making its way through all of the major cities. Rodrigo will be given the chance to play in arenas including Madison Square Garden, the United Center, and TD Garden after touring theaters on her “Sour” tour.

She'll visit Europe in the spring before coming back to America in July 2024. As of the time of this writing, Rodrigo will end her tour with a four-night stay at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.