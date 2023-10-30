Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly assaulting a man at London nightclub TAPE, People reported.

The entertainment news site obtained the filing that said Abe Diaw is suing the singer for hitting him in the face in February. The incident reportedly involved a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle at TAPE in London.

The lawsuit details the 34-year-old Brown “beating” Diaw in the head with “crushing blows.” In addition, the blows reportedly knocked him into unconsciousness while Brown “continued to ruthlessly stomp on him.”

Diaw “ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.” The incident, the lawsuit states, left him with “permanent” damage and “severe emotional distress.”

Diaw claimed that the nightclub has surveillance footage of the incident. He is suing Brown for damages and demanding a trial by jury.

People requested Brown's comment, but there has been no response yet.

The singer's most recent legal trouble has been a $2 million unpaid loan to buy two Popeyes restaurants. But his most recent assault incident was in May where he and Usher reportedly fought before taking the stage at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Chris Brown has a history of assaults. In 2009, he attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna. She had visible facial injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Brown was charged with felony assault on March 5 and pled guilty on June 22, 2019. He received a plea deal of community labor, five years' probation and counseling.

This incident caused him to have his visa to the U.K., where he originally planned a stop in his tour. He has had 12 assault complaints since then.