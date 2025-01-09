ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick covering the UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas Main Card as we turn attention towards this next bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. Hometown fighter Chris Curtis will take on Russia's Roman Kopylov with both fighters looking to make a statement. Check out our UFC odds series for our Curtis-Kopylov prediction and pick.

Chris Curtis (31-11) has gone 5-3-0-1 in the UFC since 2021, most recently losing a split decision to contender Brendan Allen. He's gone 1-1-1 over his last three fights with two split decisions and a “no contest” ruling, so Curtis will be hoping for a definitive win to get him back on the winning track. He stands 5-foot-10 with a 75.5-inch reach.

Roman Kopylov (13-3) has gone 5-3 inside of the UFC since 2019, most recently beating Cesar Almeida via split decision back in June 2024. He's now 5-1 over his last six fights with four TKO finishes during that span, coming into this fight as the decisive betting favorite. Kopylov stands six feet tall with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Chris Curtis-Roman Kopylov Odds

Chris Curtis: +210

Roman Kopylov: -258

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +1.5

Why Chris Curtis Will Win

Chris Curtis is back once again following his most recent loss to Brendan Allen. In a five-round Main Event, Curtis managed to land 13 more significant strikes than his opponent on 56% landed. He was very efficient in terms of hitting the target, but Curtis struggled to really damage Allen and create enough of a swing for the win. While the fight could have gone either way, Curtis will have to bounce back stronger against a dangerous kickboxer this time.

Per the graphic, Chris Curtis has never dropped two-straight bouts in the UFC and his currently the moderate betting underdog. He also boasts seven finishes in the first round, something that may benefit him against an opponent like Kopylov who tends to start fast. Curtis is at his best when striking from the pocket and utilizing his boxing combinations, so look for him to close the distance and ease into a striking rhythm after the first few minutes.

Why Roman Kopylov Will Win

Roman Kopylov is currently on a hot streak over his last six fights with finishes by body shot, head kick, and punches to pair with his most recent decision. His last fight was extremely close and while he ended up the winner, he certainly wore some damage on his face thanks to the back and forth nature of the bout. Kopylov throws everything into his strikes and while he doesn't utilize as much movement as his opponent, he's very determined in walking forward and landing straight shots down the middle.

Not only is Roman Kopylov a great striker, but he boasts a solid 87% takedown defense and can more than hold his own on the ground. The same can be said of his opponent, but it's expected that these two will spend the majority of this fight on the feet. Kopylov does constant work in throwing his low calf kicks and we've seen Curtis struggle to defend those in the past – look for Kopylov to expose that part of his opponents game if he can find it.

Final Chris Curtis-Roman Kopylov Prediction & Pick

We've got another banger on the Main Card as both men are guaranteed to throw heavy hands during this one. Chris Curtis will be looking to employ his unique boxing style while Kopylov will favor a more high-paced kickboxing affair. Both men are extremely tough and I don't see either folding within the distance of this one.

The real difference in this fight will be whether Roman Kopylov can exploit the low leg kicks and whether Chris Curtis can string together combinations behind his jab. This fight will be extremely back-and-forth in nature, likely leading towards a close decision on the scorecards.

Ultimately, I think Roman Kopylov's activity will be enough to throw Chris Curtis off his rhythm. While Curtis is bound to land his strikes effectively at points, I don't think it'll be enough to stop Kopylov from eating the damage and continuing to walk forward. Let's roll with the betting favorite to win by decision.

Final Chris Curtis-Roman Kopylov Prediction & Pick: Roman Kopylov (-258); OVER 2.5 rounds (-220)