Chris Stapleton was having a good time at his concert in Massachusetts until someone soured his strawberry wine. During his All-American Road Show Tour, someone heckled the country singer and his wife Morgane. Stapleton had a hilarious NSFW response, before having the heckler removed from the premises, per People.

In a video of the concert that someone posted to Twitter, an audience member began booing Stapleton and his wife Morgane. “This is silly,” she told the audience.

Speaking directly to the heckler, the Grammy winning artist said, “These people paid good money to have a good time. You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out.”

A separate video showed the heckler being escorted out of the amphitheater by a security guard.

However, this isn't the only sour moment for the artist. Last week, the Syracuse, New York show was postponed due to the Canadian wildfires making the US air quality unsafe, especially in New York.

“Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date,” wrote Stapleton's reps on Instagram. “All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day Friday, June 9th.”

This heckled show was a part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour. The show will continue Wednesday in Spokane, Washington and will stop at big cities like Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, and Austin. The last show will be in Dallas, Texas on October 28.