We're back for continued coverage of UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout at a Catchweight of 195 pounds. Serra-Longo BJJ's former UFC Champions Chris Weidman will face off against Fight Ready MMA's Eryk Anders. Check out our UFC odds series for our Weidman-Anders prediction and pick.

Chris Weidman (16-7) has gone 12-7 in the UFC since 2011. Since coming back from his leg injury, he's gone 1-1 with a loss to Brad Tavares in his return fight while notching a win over Bruno Silva in his most recent bout. He'll look to finally step in the cage against Anders and exact this win. Weidman stands 6'2″ with a 78-inch reach.

Eryk Anders (16-8) has gone 8-8-0-1 since joining the UFC in 2017. After a number of losses, he's gone 2-1 over his last three fights and most recently beat Jamie Pickett in a unanimous decision effort. He comes in as the short betting favorite after having to withdraw from this bout back at UFC 309. Anders stands 6'1″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Chris Weidman-Eryk Anders Odds

Chris Weidman: -115

Eryk Anders: -105

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Chris Weidman Will Win

Chris Weidman is one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster and his ability to return from the type of leg injury he suffered is nothing short of remarkable. He's not just returning, however, as he looked to be thriving in his last win over Bruno Silva. While there was some controversy over Weidman seemingly poking Silva in the eye on four separate occasions, he was in control of that fight in terms of the striking and was on his way to a decision win. He'll look to avoid those mistakes in this bout against another dangerous knockout artist.

Chris Weidman should have some added motivation heading into this fight given the fact he was robbed of the opportunity to fight in front of his home New York crowd at UFC 309. During his most recent bout, he outpaced Silva 88 strikes to 30 and landed on 68% of his attempts. Of course, his grappling is his greatest strength and we're not likely to see him get taken down in this one, but it'll be interesting to see if he's willing to engage a physically strong opponent like Anders in the wrestling.

Why Eryk Anders Will Win

Eryk Anders won his last fight against Jamie Pickett unanimously, but it's worth noting he's come up short against some of the ranked fighters in the division. Nevertheless, Anders continues to evolve his skills and seemingly adds new wrinkles to his game with each passing fight. He's also been active in taking grappling matches outside of his UFC competition, so it's promising to see him refine his skills and sharpen areas where he could improve as a mixed martial artist.

It's worth noting that Anders had to pull out of this initial matchup due to an illness, which usually means issues with making weight or the weight cut itself. With this rematch being held at 195 pounds, Anders should have some more cushion to work with in terms of hsi preparation and we should see him fight with a ton of energy given his size. He'll certainly have the power advantage on the feet and could make this an ugly fight with his dirty boxing inside.

Final Chris Weidman-Eryk Anders Prediction & Pick

Not much has changed since UFC 309 when these fighters were first expected to face off, but the fact this bout takes place at a 195 Catchweight should be a positive sign given both opponents' age and stages of their career.

Chris Weidman should have an added boost during this fight as he's pissed off over Anders pulling out of their first bout. Neither fighter has massive knockout upside and I can see this fight being an ugly one that draws out over the three rounds. Ultimately, I think it's Weidman who has more gas left in the tank by the end of this one as he pressures forwards and pushes during the final round.

As we did for the original prediction, let's confidently back Chris Weidman to get the job done and notch another win on his already historic UFC career.

Final Chris Weidman-Eryk Anders Odds, Prediction & Pick: Chris Weidman (-115)