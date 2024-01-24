This could make a good country song someday.

Country star Chris Young has been arrested and released after an alleged assault on a police officer. He's charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest.

PEOPLE reports that the incident took place at the DawgHouse Saloon in Nashville, TN. Young is known for songs like Famous Freinds, The Man I Want to Be, Tomorrow, and more. He won Season 4 of Nashville Star in 2006 and has released eight studio albums.

The affidavit states that he struck an officer on the shoulder, which led to the singer being detained. It started around 8:30 PM on Monday at the Tin Roof. The police were there to conduct a compliance check on behalf of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission. From that point, the singer, after getting his ID checked, started filming the situation.

When cops left and went to the DawgHouse Saloon, Young and friends followed them. From there, it's alleged the star struck an officer on the shoulder, which led to him being physically detained after police pushed him away.

He was put in handcuffs as his friends grew “hostile” and followed them out.

Apparently, his eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” and he also had slurred speech.

The 38-year-old singer was taken into custody and released on a $2500 bond Tuesday morning. On February 16, he's set to appear in court.

