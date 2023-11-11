Chrishell Stause is spilling all of the tea about the "Selling Sunset" reunion. It airs Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Mark your calendars, the cast of Selling Sunset is airing out some unfinished business on their season five reunion. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chrishell Stause details what is to be expected on the Netflix reality series reunion airing Nov. 15.

“When the season ends, people are left with a lot of questions, and the reunion's job is to not only answer those questions but to also pick up where the current state of affairs is,” Stause states.

“I feel like it's one of those things where everyone's going to watch it live,” she continues. “With the show dropping all at once, it's really kind of hard for everyone to talk about things in real-time, so the reunion will be different.”

Stause concludes” “I feel like it'll be a little more of a live-watching opportunity.”

Beware, Potential Selling Sunset Spoilers Below:

The Oppenheim group follows the lives of agents: Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, Romain Bonnet and Heather Rae El Moussa along with brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

This season, the ladies did not hold back. There was tension between Stause and Young as well as Hernan and Young throughout the season. Stause also had some heated conversations with her ex-Jason's girlfriend Mary Lou.

While in Cabo, Bre and Lazkani seemed to have made up. However, towards the middle of the season and during the company's Cabo trip, their relationship changed when Lazkani decided to befriend Cassandra, a Los Angeles agent she met during their stay in Mexico. Also in Cabo, Stause and Smith had some trouble in their relationship after Stause and Hernan who were staying separate from the other girls decided to not attend the last dinner. They ended up making up at the brokerage's 10-year anniversary party.

Towards the end of the season, Bre Tiesi sits down with Jason, and from the standpoint of the show, from the viewers' perspective, it's unclear if she'll be coming back to the brokerage. They discussed the commission split, which Tiesi disagreed with, but after the conversation, she still showed up to the opening of the new office. However, after a heated conversation with Cassandra, who potentially could be a new agent, Bre storms off, which is the last scene of the season, leaving fans questioning her return.

Selling Sunset's season seven reunion airs on Netflix at 6pm PST/ 9pm EST on Nov. 15