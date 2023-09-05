Chrissy Teigen, known for being a fan of Bravo's slate of reality series, couldn't help but throw out a reference to the Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley while on her family vacation to the Berkshires with John Legend and her two older children Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

Teigen and Legend took to Instagram to share pics from a family vacation they took Luna and Miles on as one last summer hurrah before they go back to school. Teigen couldn't resist captioning the pics, “Berkshires. What are we doing without Dorinda!!??” referring to Dorinda Medley's Berkshire home, a famous locale on the show where many popular Real Housewives of New York scenes were filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Medley was quick to reply to the shoutout on social media herself, commenting on Teigen's post, “I wish I knew you were there I would have hosted you at Bluestone Manor ❤️.”

Legend shared photos from the trip to the Western Massachusetts mountain town as well, captioning his post “A weekend in the Berkshires before back to school!” with pics of himself with the kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

Teigen is a well-documented fan of the Real Housewives franchise. Andy Cohen even tried to lure her onto the cast of the Beverly Hills edition, but Teigen didn't take the bait. Teigen told Cohen at the time, “I mean I love everything about it, obviously I love watching the show. I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much and I think they come in and it seems like they're too fan-girly.” Teigen added that, “Also it doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting, I really don't. I would cry a lot!”

So maybe Chrissy Teigen doesn't want to be on Real Housewives, but it's certainly never far from her mind — even on a family vacation.