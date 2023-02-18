Ghana soccer star and former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu was found dead after the devastating earthquake in Turkey. Atsu was 31 years old.

Search teams found Atsu’s body under the rubble of the building where he had been living in Hatay. Atsu had been missing since the earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 6.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet, Christian Atsu’s agent, told reporters in Hatay. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Antakya, where Atsu was living, was hit the hardest by the earthquake of any Hatay province city. Atsu was playing for Hatayspor since September.

Prior to moving to Turkey to play professional soccer, Atsu had been part of teams from all around the world. Atsu bounced around the English Premier League, playing for Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United. When he was a teenager, Atsu played in Portugal. Atsu also had a stint with the Saudi Pro League, where he played for Al Raed FC.

Atsu represented Ghana in international play 65 times.

“The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana,” the official account for Hatayspor said on Twitter. “We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU.”

At least 45,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria as a result of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Nearly 40,000 of the deceased were in Turkey, according to the latest update.