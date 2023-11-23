Director Christopher Nolan addresses rumors that he'll be directing the next James Bond films in recent interview.

Sorry, Christopher Nolan and James Bond fans. The director revealed that he will not be directing a new 007 movie.

During a recent Associated Press interview, the director addressed rumors about being involved with a James Bond movie.

Director Christopher Nolan addresses James Bond rumors

“No, sadly no — no truth to those rumors,” Nolan said.

The rumors were valid, as several articles surfaced. World of Reel reported back in September about the director helming a new James Bond Movie.

It revealed that a potential deal was negotiated for Nolan to direct two Bond films. Additionally, he would write them. It also looked like Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be taking the lead role in the films.

According to insiders in the Bond universe, EON, the production company for James Bond films, and Amazon were said to be pushing for Nolan.

Christopher Nolan says he's not directing the next James Bond movie: "Sadly, no truth to those rumors," he told The Associated Press in a new interview. pic.twitter.com/NvfD8DQEwa — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 22, 2023

They wanted a full reboot of the movies for the modern era, so Nolan seemed like a great fit. He was to make adaptations of the original that were faithful to Ian Fleming's novels. And it seemed as if the goal was to get 2 to 3 films from the Oppenheimer director.

Unfortunately, with Nolan's recent comments, it doesn't seem to be happening.

He addressed the Bond topic while discussing Oppenheimer's home video release. The hit is now available on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD. You can stream on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Verison, and other platforms, according to Billboard.

If anything develops where Christopher Nolan has a change of heart and does direct a James Bond film, of course, we'll report it here.