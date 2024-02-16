Fans of Christopher Nolan will find this as a pleasant surprise

At a recent in-conversation event at London’s British Film Institute (BFI), acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan surprised attendees by expressing his interest in delving into the horror genre. Responding to an audience question about his willingness to tackle horror, Nolan revealed his intrigue, stating, “At some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea,” Variety reports. Despite his admiration for the genre's cinematic elements and visceral impact, Nolan emphasized the scarcity of exceptional horror story concepts.

Nolan hinted at the thematic elements of horror in his upcoming film “Oppenheimer,” noting its appropriateness given the subject matter. He explained that the film features moments of horror, particularly in depicting the aftermath of the Manhattan Project's success in developing the first atomic weapon. However, Nolan clarified that “Oppenheimer” primarily blends elements of the heist genre and courtroom drama, showcasing his penchant for genre-bending narratives.

“Oppenheimer,” Nolan's blockbuster historical drama, has garnered immense success, grossing nearly $1 billion at the domestic box office and earning 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. During the conversation moderated by BBC presenter Francine Stock, Nolan delved into various aspects of his filmmaking process, highlighting the significance of writing, editing, cinematography, and music composition. He acknowledged the contributions of key collaborators such as cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema and composer Hans Zimmer.

Additionally, Nolan discussed the impact of actors on his films, particularly Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in “The Dark Knight.” The event provided audiences with insights into Nolan's creative vision and approach to storytelling across his illustrious career.

Nolan's openness to exploring new genres reflects his commitment to artistic experimentation and innovation, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his potential foray into horror filmmaking.