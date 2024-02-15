Michael Caine turned down Christopher Nolan when approached for a role in Oppenheimer.

Turns out, Christopher Nolan wanted frequent collaborator Michael Caine in Oppenheimer. Unfortunately, the legendary actor recently retired from acting and gave a hilarious response to Nolan's request.

The duo worked on eight films in the past beginning with Batman Begins in 2005. Caine appeared in all of Nolan's films before Oppenheimer and told him “Okay enough is enough” when approached for the epic.

“I had to go off on my own,” Nolan said after winning the BFI Fellowship Award (via Deadline). “So, okay, I haven't got Michael Caine, I'd better get Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, Tom Conti, and hoped that all those greats would add up to one Michael Caine.”

Whether they did or not is up for debate. What isn't is that Nolan put together an undoubtedly stacked ensemble for Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest historical epic. Cillian Murphy plays the titular physicist in the film. It chronicles his career and part in the Manhattan Project (and the aftermath). Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. also star in the film.

Despite opening during the same weekend as Barbie, the biggest film of the year, Nolan's film thrived. Oppenheimer grossed over $950 million worldwide at the box office. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, behind Barbie ($1.4 billion) and The Super Mario Bros. Move ($1.3 billion).

The film has also been a major player at awards shows. Oppenheimer is up for 13 Oscars at this year's ceremony including Best Director for Nolan and Best Picture.