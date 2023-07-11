Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan has opened up about his decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. in his upcoming film Oppenheimer. The highly anticipated blockbuster, set to be released on July 21, delves into the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of nuclear weapons, Yahoo reports.

Nolan's film utilizes alternating timelines, with one focusing on Oppenheimer and the other on Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. The director described their relationship as a “Mozart-Salieri” dynamic, characterized by pride and slights. To bring these larger-than-life characters to the screen, Nolan sought out actors who could deliver powerful performances.

While contemplating the casting, Nolan found inspiration from the cover of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Staring back at him from the cover was Cillian Murphy, an actor who has collaborated with Nolan on multiple projects and whom he considers one of the best actors of his generation. Murphy was a natural choice for the role of Oppenheimer.

However, selecting the right actor to portray Lewis Strauss was equally crucial. According to Nolan, Oppenheimer was the most important person in history, and Strauss' stature was significant. Ultimately, the role went to Robert Downey Jr., known for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nolan highlighted Downey's immense talent as an actor and expressed excitement for audiences to witness his subtlety and brilliance in a different context.

In a recent interview, Downey shared his experience working alongside Murphy, acknowledging how the latter fully embodied the character of Oppenheimer. Downey humorously remarked that he sometimes felt “iced out” by Murphy's intense portrayal, despite Murphy's warm and inviting personality off-camera. The actor reflected on the impact of imagined slights between important individuals and how they can have significant consequences.