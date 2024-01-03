The Oppenheimer actor has a preference on set.

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy has solid work standards that get him through his roles.

Considering the parts he takes that are often dark and serious, he likes to ensure there's some “lightness” on the set, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. It all came to light (no pun intended) in a recent Los Angeles Times interview when the star revealed his preferences.

Cillian Murphy talks about dark roles and more

“There has to be some levity,” the actor said. “A lot of the films I do are quite heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and you have to be relaxed to do that. So I don't walk around in a state of fucking angst. I need to feel at ease. I can't be in that dark place all the time. I don't have the stamina for it.”

Beyond his set preferences, the actor revealed what he thought when he got the call from Christopher Nolan's wife to play Oppenheimer.

“A big moment,” Murphy said. “A biggie.”

He revealed that he goes incognito to movie theaters in a slick way.

“I time going to movies very well now,” he said. “With the ads and trailers, I always arrive a half hour late, slip in, and then slip out.”

The actor also elaborated a bit on the experience.

“The greatest democratic collective art form is sitting in a darkened space with strangers,” he said. “To be part of a movie that people went to see multiple times and part of a great moment for cinema, that frenzy for those two films, was just lovely. I don't know if we'll ever see it again, but I'd like to hope so.”

Considering his success, Cillian Murphy can afford to be picky about future projects. So, surely, any actor on set with him will have to have some lightness to the set.