As the 2022 NFL season gets set to begin, one team to key on is one of last season’s Super Bowl finalists, the Cincinnati Bengals. Can they have another magical run in 2022? To answer that, here are some bold Bengals 2022 predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

Mentioning AFC champion and Cincinnati Bengals in one sentence is still a strange concept for many football fans. And yet here we are with the Bengals hoping to return to the Super Bowl and experts still betting against them.

They have all the ingredients, just not the right branding or history. Cincinnati has a young star quarterback-receiver combination with a quality supporting cast and some Super Bowl experience under their belt. But then again, they are the Bengals. They cannot possibly have lightning strike twice, right?

That’s how the general NFL market currently sees Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare for a season with bigger expectations than ever before. Yes, they’ll be good, but they won’t be that good again.

Is there truth to that? Let’s see. Here are four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Logan Wilson picking machine

Third-year linebacker Logan Wilson has a knack for being in the right place at the right moment. During his rookie season in 2020, Wilson appeared in 12 games (two starts) and had two interceptions. He was limited to 13 games (all starts) last season, but he nabbed four more INTs.

Wilson is a good defender against running backs and tight ends. That’s in addition to being particularly excellent at disguising himself behind the trenches and appearing out of nowhere on crossing routes. Wilson also has seven pass breakups in 25 games (15 starts).

Wilson certainly improved from Year 1 to Year 2, and additional improvement is projected in his third season. He’ll play hide-and-seek with the ball, as he frequently does, and he should intercept at least seven QB tosses this season. Doing so means he will be on the way to the most interceptions by a linebacker since Philadelphia’s William Thomas had seven in 1995.

3. Joe Mixon rushes for 20+ TDs

Any Bengals fan would tell you that Joe Mixon’s ability to remain healthy is extremely crucial. Until last season, Mixon’s previous high in combined running and receiving touchdowns was just nine. He stayed healthy in 2021, however. Consequently, in 16 games, he had 16 total touchdowns, 1,519 yards from scrimmage, and a Pro Bowl selection.

It’s no secret that head coach Zac Taylor likes throwing the ball, but the Bengals have a tendency to attempt to ram it in once they’re within the 10-yard line. Take note as well that they upgraded the offensive line. In fact, the offense as a whole is projected to inflict significant damage.

As such, Mixon will be more than just a red-zone danger. The stronger blocking up front should help him break off some huge runs and take the money to the bank, so to speak.

Just Joe Burrow politely wishing opposing defenses ‘luck’ ahead of Week 1. 😏 “You’ve gotta pick your poison.

If you play too high…you’re dealing with Joe Mixon in the run game.

If you play man…good luck.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/NdkIq3VY0K — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) August 31, 2022

2. Joe Burrow passes 5K yards

Only nine players in history have thrown for more than 5,000 yards in a single season. With an additional game added to the calendar starting in 2021, it is reasonable to predict that more QBs will meet that threshold in the future. Still, even in a 17-game schedule, a quarterback needs to average more than 294 yards a game to reach that mark. There are only a few signal-callers with the necessary weaponry, and Burrow may have the greatest chance. He also has a corps of talented players at his disposal who are the envy of most NFL organizations.

Last season, “Joe Cool” threw for 4,611 yards while missing the last regular-season game. He accomplished it after recovering from a grueling injury in which he tore both his ACL and MCL. He was less mobile to begin the season and struggled to escape pressure to make plays.

Not only that, but he was dealing with an offensive line that surrendered a league-high 51 sacks during the regular season. The Bengals addressed many offensive line problems throughout the summer, and Burrow is no longer wearing a knee brace. If he stays healthy and starts all 17 games this season, he could break Peyton Manning’s NFL record of 5,477 yards.

1. Bengals finish second in AFC North

The Bengals’ unexpected Super Bowl appearance last season resulted in the greatest increase in recommended win total. Theirs jumped from a 6.5-win forecast prior to last season to a 10-win median estimate heading into this season. Still, the playoff-centric markets in the hyper-competitive AFC aren’t ready to give Cincinnati as much credit as you might think. That’s even for a squad that returns with all of the major players from their Super Bowl roster.

Of course, Burrow continues where he left off last season, becoming the third Bengals quarterback (after Boomer Esiason and Ken Anderson) to earn NFL MVP. The AFC’s route to the Super Bowl passes through Cincinnati, also thanks to a strong defense.

Nonetheless, the toll of last year’s 21-game run may result in injuries on both sides of the ball in 2022. This may also lead to regular shootouts between Cincinnati and its opponents. Burrow surely has enough firepower to keep the Bengals in the postseason picture, but the squad may also have to battle for its playoff life in season-ending home games against Buffalo and Baltimore.

Speaking of Baltimore, the Ravens are back and healthy. They should top the AFC North, with the Bengals following closely at No. 2.