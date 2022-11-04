Mario Eugenio, a University of Cincinnati defensive lineman, has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on three different charges of sexual imposition, according to a Thursday report from WLWT5 and a press release from the University of Cincinnati.

#Bearcats FB freshman Mario Eugenio has been indefinitely suspended following an arrest Thurs. Eugenio, 19, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition. The former 4-star recruit has not appeared in a game for UC this season. @WLWT was first to report. pic.twitter.com/b3dejQleE7 — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 4, 2022

The University had no further comment “while the legal process played out.”

All charges are misdemeanors of the third degree.

Mario Eugenio, a Florida native who committed to the University of Cincinnati less than one year ago, was charged with smacking the buttocks of several women without their permission while riding a bird scooter on campus. Three different cases, two on UC’s uptown campus and one near campus, occurred in mid-to-late September and mid-October, according to the Hamilton County Court of Clerks. Both UC and Cincinnati Police worked on the investigation.

“The suspect was arrested as a direct result of the UCPD’s thorough and strategic investigations of these incidents,” UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac told WLWT5. “We will continue to work hard to ensure the safety of our community on and around campus.”

Mario Eugenio was released after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond, or three different bond charges of $5,000.

The 19-year-old defensive lineman, the highest-rated defensive end by 247Sports to ever sign with Cincinnati football, has yet to play a single snap for the 6-2 Bearcats since he enrolled last June. Eugenio passed up offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Arkansas, Miami and Indiana, among others, to play with head coach Luke Fickell just one month before the Bearcats made the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve.