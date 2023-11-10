The NCAA once again denies Cincinnati basketball transfer Aziz Bandaogo's mental health waiver for immediate eligibility

The NCAA is sparking controversy for its decision to once again deny a mental health waiver for Cincinnati basketball transfer Aziz Bandaogo, which he hoped would grant him immediate playing eligibility. “This marks a second denial and end of the NCAA’s waiver process, but Bandaogo will likely pursue legal action,” The Athletic's Justin Williams reported.

All two-time transfers must sit out a year before being able to suit up for their new school, unless the athlete presents proof of physical injury, mental health condition or other special circumstances. Such accommodations have been made before, but the NCAA does not consider Bandaogo's case to meet its criteria. It is currently unclear why.

The senior from Senegal expressed his earnest disappointment in a statement, which detailed his struggles with mental health. “This decision not only affects me, but also my family and teammates,” he said, via Williams. “Mental health challenges are real and can happen to anyone. Moving to another country and learning another culture is obviously not easy, and having a strong support system is key to coping when challenges occur.”

Aziz Bandaogo provided a statement to @TheAthleticCBB re: the NCAA’s denial of his mental health waiver for immediate eligibility as a two-time transfer: “Mental health challenges are real…This is difficult for me to talk about, but it affected my everyday life.” FULL STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/jccISKHJkx — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 10, 2023

Bandaogo explained the mental anguish he endured last year at Utah Valley, following the departure of head coach Mark Madsen (now at California) as well as several of his teammates. His mental health counselors advised him to move to “a different college environment,” which prompted him to re-enter the transfer portal.

Bandaogo claims he met with a lawyer to ensure that his waiver was in compliance with the NCAA's new guidelines. The center feels that the collegiate body is contradicting its own rules without any justification to do so. Cincinnati basketball and athletic director John Cunningham are fully behind him, per their own statement.

Aziz Bandaogo is happy with his new move but insists that playing basketball is a crucial component of his mental well-being. He averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds for Utah Valley last season and would presumably have a solid impact for the Bearcats this season.