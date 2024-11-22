ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cincinnati has started the season red-hot and is undefeated, while Georgia Tech has stumbled towards a .500 record entering this matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Cincinnati is 4-0 this season after wins against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Morehead State, Nicholls, and Northern Kentucky. Simas Luckosius and Dan Skillings Jr. lead the Bearcats in the backcourt. Cincinnati is a wildcard of a team in the Big 12 this season, and this is an opportunity for them to make an early statement. This is their first matchup against a power conference team, and they need to prove they are for real.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 after starting the season with wins against West Georgia and Texas Southern and then losing to North Florida and Georgia. Bay Ndongo has proven to be an early difference-maker for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech was seen as a team with potential this year, but it was going to be difficult. If they could pull this off, this could be a massive opportunity for them at home in Atlanta.

Here are the Cincinnati-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Georgia Tech Odds

Cincinnati: -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -345

Georgia Tech: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati has started this season red-hot on offense. They score 88.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 56.5%, and a three-point percentage of 44.9%. Five Bearcats are averaging over double digits this season, with Simas Lukosius leading with 17.8 points per game, and then Dan Skillings Jr. is right behind him at 17 points per game. Then, Jizzle James also leads in assists at 5.5 per game. This offense fuels Cincinnati's early success because it's balanced and has been almost unguardable through their first four games. This offense is the key against the Yellow Jackets, and if things click, they can overwhelm Georgia Tech on the road.

Cincinnati's defense has also had a fast start to the season and is playing great. They allow 54.8 points per game, 35.5% from the field, and 26.2% from behind the arc. Then, down low, Dillon Mitchell has been a big key and leads in eight rebounds per game. Then, Mitchell is the leader in steals at 1.8 per game and is one of four players averaging over one steal per game. Four Bearcats are averaging over one block per game, and Aziz Bandaogo is the leader with 3.5 per game. Their defense has shown massive improvement from last year to this year, but this is their first power conference matchup, and it will be a real test to see how improved this defense is.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech's offense has been inconsistent since the start of the year. They score 82 points per game, have a 42.9% field goal percentage, and a 32.2% three-point shooting percentage. Four Yellow Jackets are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Baye Ndongo leading at 15.8 points per game. Then, Naithan George is the team leader in assists at 5.8 per game. Georgia Tech has had a rough start to the season, but this is a huge opportunity against the Bearcats, and they need this offense to step up if they have any chance to pull the upset off.

Georgia Tech's defense has struggled to start the season. They allow 76.5 points per game, 42.4% from the field, and 30.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Baye Ndongo and Luke O'Brien have proven to be key, with each player tied for the team lead in rebounds at eight per game. Then, two players average at least one block per game, with Ndongo averaging one and just behind Kowacie Reeves Jr. at 1.8. Finally, Javian McCollum leads the team in steals at 1.5 per game. This defense has struggled, and they might be in for a long game against the Bearcats if they can't step up and defend how balanced this offense is.

Final Cincinnati-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is a massive opportunity for Georgia Tech at home. However, Cincinnati is the better team, and they should win and cover in this game. Georgia Tech has done nothing to inspire confidence, especially with early losses to North Florida and Georgia. They have struggled to find consistency on offense, and their defense has struggled. That is a recipe for disaster against a red-hot Cincinnati team on offense and defense. The Bearcats win and cover on the road.

Final Cincinnati-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -8.5 (-102)