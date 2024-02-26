The Big 12 takes the stage Tuesday night as Cincinnati faces Houston. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Houston prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Cincinnati come into the game at 16-11 on the year, and 5-9 in conference play. Still, they have lost four of their last five games. The first loss of the group was at home against this Houston squad. It was a five-point loss in that game. They would then lose to Iowa State before beating UCF on the road. Since then, they were upset by Oklahoma State before falling 75-57 to TCU last time out.
Meanwhile, Houston is 24-3 on the year, and 11-3 in conference play, sitting first in the Big 12. They have now won five straight games. Last time out, they faced an 11th-ranked Baylor team. While Houston led most of the game, Baylor would come back and tie the game. Still, Houston went on a run in overtime and would win 82-76.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Houston Odds
Cincinnati: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +740
Houston: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1250
Over: 131.5 (-115)
Under: 131.5 (-105)
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win
Cincinnati comes in ranked 47th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 83rd in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 114th in points per game this year, but sit 204th in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are a high-volume shooting team, sitting 32nd in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year. Dan Skillings Jr. leads the way in points, coming in with 12.1 points per game this year, while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Further, Day Day Thomas has 10.4 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 3.0 per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Simas Lukosius, who comes in with 10.0 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.
Cincinnati is seventh in the nation in rebounding this year, sitting 27th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate and tenth in offensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by Aziz Bandaogo. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game this year while also having 7.4 points per game of his own. Further, Viktor Lahkin and Skillings play a role here too. Lahkin comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game, while Skillings has 6.3 rebounds per game on the year.
Cincinnati is 58th in the nation in opponent points per game this year and 52nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. A big help is the presence down low. Bandaogo comes in with 1.5 blocks per game, while Lakhin has .9 blocks per game. Further, John Newman III and Day Day Thomas both have over 1.3 steals per game.
Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win
Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 136th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 226th in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.0 points per game this year while shooting 39.9 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. Shead is averaging 13.3 points per game this year, while also having 5.9 assists per game this year, which leads the team. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 12.8 points per game this year, with 37.8 percent shooting this year.
Houston is 30th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are second in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year, but 126th in defensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year. One of those is Terrance Arceneaux, but he has not played since December 16th.
Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are second in opponent effective field goal percentage this year while sitting 23rd in blocks and fourth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.6 steals per game, while three other guys have a steal or more per game. Further, Ja'Vier Francis has 1.1 blocks per game, while Joseph Tugler has 1.2 per game.
Final Cincinnati-Houston Prediction & Pick
Cincinnati was able to cover the spread at home last time they faced Houston, covering by half a point. Still, they have covered just once in their last four games. Houston has not been covering as well, with just two covers in their last five games, but one was last time out. Still, Houston at home is much better. They have lost three times this year, and none of them on the road. Expect them to have a quality game in this one.
Final Cincinnati-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -13.5 (-110) or over 131.5 (-115)