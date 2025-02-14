ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cincinnati Iowa State.

The Iowa State Cyclones are trying to bounce back after a rough patch in their season. Iowa State was rolling in mid-January and had the inside track to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones were maxing out and answering every challenge. Then came the bumpy stretch, a three-game losing streak to Arizona, Kansas State, and Kansas. The first of those three games, against Arizona in Tucson, was a heartbreaker, a game lost in overtime after Arizona made a 55-foot heave at the end of regulation to force the extra period. Iowa State really seemed to carry around the depression caused by that outcome in the next two games, which were blowout losses to the two Kansas-based schools. However, those losses weren't just the product of a bad mood.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic was out for a few games, and the Cyclones suffered when he was away. In the past few games, with Momcilovic back in the lineup, ISU has looked much, much better. The Cyclones crushed TCU and then took care of UCF on the road. Is Iowa State back to being itself again? This game against bubble-hugging Cincinnati could give us a better indication, in one direction or another.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Iowa State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is playing better right now. The Bearcats have won three in a row, winning on the road at UCF and then taking care of BYU and Utah at home. The Bearcats are still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they are getting closer. They urgently need a big-time win with considerable value to boost their chances of making the Big Dance. They are going to go all-in to win this game. Expect a desperate effort one would associate with playing an elimination game in the postseason. This isn't technically an elimination game for UC, but it is a game the team badly needs to win. If you think that Cincinnati will serve up an inspired and dogged effort full of resilience and determination, you should arrive at the conclusion that Cincy will stay close enough in this game to cover the double-digit point spread. As long as this game goes down to the final minute with the outcome not fully clinched, that should be more than enough for the Bearcats to cover.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is playing well in Hilton Coliseum against a Cincinnati team which has gotten better, but which has beaten middle-of-the-road teams. Of the three teams the Bearcats have just defeated, only one — BYU — has a chance of making the NCAA Tournament. UCF has played its way off the bubble, and Utah has been mediocre all season long. Iowa State represents a far better team and a much bigger challenge than anything Cincinnati has faced in recent weeks. A reality check is coming to a UC team which has generally not played good offense this season. That offense has come alive in the three-game win streak, but again, Iowa State is a completely different animal. The Cyclones have an elite defense and should be able to swallow up UC so completely that they can pull away and win this game by 20.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State should cover, but the urgency attached to the game for Cincinnati makes us hesitant to pull the trigger. We advise you to watch this game for 10-15 minutes and then consider a possible live play, but only if the angle is right.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -12.5